Barn destroyed after fuel spillage sparks fire at Wigan farm
A barn was destroyed when a blaze was accidentally started at a farm in Wigan.
Kerosene was being put into heaters when some of it spilled and ignited at Talbot House Farm in Standish on Tuesday.
Four fire engines attended at 11.30am and crews worked to bring the blaze under control, but the barn was destroyed.
As the kerosene tank had ruptured, work also needed to be done to prevent the chemical entering a local water source.
Firefighters spent three-and-a-half hours dealing with the incident on Platt Lane.
