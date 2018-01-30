Battle lines are drawn over new Wigan housing estate plan

Residents have vowed to fight yet another housing development in Standish after outline plans for an industrial site were submitted.

The Homes and Communities Agency has applied to Wigan Council for the first stage of a project to build up to 163 homes on land at the Bradley Hall Trading Estate.

The site, known as Barrowcroft, occupies the north west corner of the industrial site and is around 14 acres in size, with pits and the old Bradley Hall Colliery located nearby.

As it is an outline application all matters have been reserved apart from the access, with a new road planned very close to the current entrance point which would be blocked up. The early stage of the development has not stopped residents’ group Standish Voice making a string of criticisms of the project and making its opposition clear.

In a wide-ranging swipe at planners and developer the neighbourhood forum, which has repeatedly campaigned against new housing developments in the area, said the site should not even be available for construction and it does not look like the finished estate will help meet local needs.

A Standish Voice spokesman said: “The original planning application in 2014 should not have been passed to change this industrial and employment site into housing. There is currently more than enough housing being constructed in Standish.

“This new application does not fully address the need for older people’s accommodation or affordable homes in Standish and changes to the mix of homes is needed before we can support this application.

“We would have expected Homes England to have done more to meet the housing needs of Standish and we will be seeking an early opportunity to meet with them to discuss the application.”

The site currently being discussed is currently mainly agricultural land with a water course flowing through it.

A preliminary site assessment carried out by Curtins recommends ground investigations be carried out, including analysing the remains of shallow coal mine working, and ground gas is monitored.

The report also states several invasive plant species on the site, including Japanese knotweed, giant hogweed and Himalayan balsam, need dealing with.

Neighbours have until February 9 to submit views to Wigan Council, with the standard consultation finishing on February 6.

Currently a decision on the outline application has been delegated to officers.