Bedroom gutted by early morning blaze at Wigan borough terraced home
A bedroom was gutted by flames and the rest of a house badly damaged by smoke when fire took hold of a Wigan borough home.
Firefighters are consulting with police on the early morning blaze at an end terrace address in Braeburn Court, Leigh, but are also looking into the possibility of an electrical fault being the cause.
The occupants were at work when a passer-by spotted flames coming out of an upstairs window at around 6.40am on Thursday March 23.
Crews from Atherton, Hindley and Leigh descended on the residential street and six firefighters in breathing apparatus and armed with three hose reels forced their way into the house to tackle the flames.
Atherton watch manager Lewis Cross said: “The bedroom was completely burnt out and there was also heavy smoke damage elsewhere.
"Investigations are ongoing between the fire service and Greater Manchester Police to establish the cause, one possibility being an electrical fault."
Crews were at the scene for about two hours.