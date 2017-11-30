Beer shop's bar bid plan

The owner of a bottled beer shop faces Wigan planners on Tuesday with an application to allow customers to drink on the premises.

John Lomas, who runs the Northern Beer Temple on Standishgate, is applying to change the use of the building from a retail to a mixed-use venue.

The application seeks to extend the counter and put more seating inside and also in the rear yard.

Several residents and ward councillors have objected but a report prepared for Wigan Council planning committee shows officers recommend approval subject to a number of conditions’ being met.

The opening times for the shop and drinking establishment would be between 10am and 11.30pm Monday to Friday, 10am until midnight on Saturdays and 10am until 11.30pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Objectors fear an impact on residents in homes above the Standishgate stores, noise issues and the proximity to a church and school. Concerns about the yard’s being a potential smoking area were also raised.

The plan also drew three letters of support pointing out several trial weekends with alcohol served at the premises using a temporary events licence which passed off without complaint.

Supporters also say the development has the landlord’s co-operation and suggest the council should promote independent business growth.

Mr Lomas said his shop, which stocks real ale and craft beers, offered a very different kind of drinking experience from a pub. He said: “My intention is to create a more European and especially Belgian type of establishment which causes no nuisance and is very low key. It’s a much more respectable place to have a beer. I don’t want to pack it out or have standing room only. It’s about enjoying good beer.”

In the report council officers point out that the Northern Beer Temple is near Swinley’s centre which already has a number of drinking establishments among the shops and houses. It concludes: “The proposed use is small in scale, in an area already mixed in character, and is in a sustainable location. The potential impacts arising can be satisfactorily mitigated through planning conditions and other controls including the licensing regime.”