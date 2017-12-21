Beth's winning festive card design

A young artist has had her image used on the corporate Christmas card for Winstanley College

Each year, Winstanley’s head of art Stefan Isaacson and principal Louise Tipping choose their favourite from a selection of festive images students have created for a college-wide competition.

This year Beth Robertson’s fun design of Santa pulled by his reindeer in the college catering van claimed top prize.

The Newton-le-Willows 17-year-old (pictured with Ms Tipping) was presented with an Amazon voucher as a thank-you.

The card has now been sent to hundreds of colleagues and contacts.

Beth said: “I really enjoyed creating the image and I’m honoured that my design is this year’s college Christmas card.”