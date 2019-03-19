Better Bathrooms bought by retail firm after going into administration

Better Bathrooms, the borough-based national firm which went into administration, looks set to be resurrected after being acquired by a retailer.



The company, which has its headquarters in Leigh, abruptly shut its stores at the start of March, resulting in around 362 job losses.

But the brand and its assets have now been acquired by retail firm Buy It Direct, who plan to revive the business and create up to 45 new jobs across sales, customer service, warehouses and more.

Buy It Direct is an online appliances firm selling products such as TVs, furniture, computers and kitchen applicances.

The company hopes to start trading again later this month.