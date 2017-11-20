Betting shop smashed up by masked robbers with sledgehammers

Police are hunting for armed robbers who smashed through a betting shop with sledgehammers, trapping staff inside.



At around 8pm on Tuesday 14 November 2017, police were called to reports of a robbery at a betting shop on Firs Lane.

Two men had entered the shop wearing balaclavas and carrying sledgehammers.

They then went to the cashiers' area where they used the sledgehammer to break through the door.

While this was happening, the cashiers working in the shop managed to lock themselves in the back room.

The burglars then took all the cash from the tills and fled the shop in an unknown direction.

The first offender is described as 5ft 10inches to 6ft, wearing all black clothing apart from red gloves.

The second is also described as 5ft 10inches to 6ft, of a slim build, carrying a yellow JD bag.

Detective Constable Lee Jamieson of GMP’s Leigh borough, said: “Thankfully the people working behind the counter managed to lock themselves away, otherwise this could have turned out very differently.

“These men chose to threaten the innocent people working in the shop with sledgehammers, knowing it would terrify them, just so they could take cash.

“I’m urging anyone who may have been in the shop or in the area at the time and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or anyone who recognises the description of the men, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7292 or 101, quoting incident number 2076 of 14/11/17. This can also be done anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.