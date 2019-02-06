Bid to save Wigan post office launched

Wiganers are being encouraged to join in the fight to save the town centre’s main post office being closed.

A campaign to prevent plans to shut the historic Wallgate building and relocate its services to a counter in WH Smith is now up and running and residents are being urged to back it.

The trade union which represents postal office workers has a petition and the Post Office has launched its official consultation where people can give their views.

There will also be a drop-in event this week in the town centre where people can discuss the proposal.

News of the Post Office plans to shut more than 70 crown buildings, including Wigan’s, was greeted with dismay last year with the town’s MP Lisa Nandy leading a chorus of criticism.

And the borough’s Labour activists are leading the effort to spread word about the franchising plans and ensure a number of questions it deems significant are put to bosses.

Ms Nandy said when the proposal was first aired: “The post office is a vital institution in Wigan, well used and supported by people in this town for generations.

“This proposal would be devastating to Wigan and will lead to fewer services for customers and the loss of experienced staff. I call on the people of Wigan to join us in saving our flagship post office.”

Post Office representatives will meet residents, businesses and anyone else with a stake in the franchising proposal tomorrow afternoon in the reception of Wigan Library.

Campaigners want to know if all the services currently offered at the Crown Post Office will be offered from day one at WH Smith and whether any other retailers were considered as franchise hosts.

Other questions which are expected to come up include the cost of the move and who is footing the bill, what will happen to the Wallgate building which has stood for 134 years and if there are any guarantees post office services would continue in Wigan town centre if WH Smith became another victim of the troubled high street and shut down.

Unions have also raised the issue of how long post office staff will be able to stay on their current terms and conditions before moving on to WH Smith contracts.

The Post Office customer forum takes place at the Wigan Life Centre tomorrow from 3.30pm until 7pm.

The consultation is online at www.postofficeviews.co.uk/national-consultation-team/wigan-wn1-1ad-009406/consultation/intro/

A petition has been launched by the CWU union at www.saveourpostoffice.co.uk