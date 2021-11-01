Bid to trace relatives of 61-year-old Wigan borough man following his death
Police are struggling to find relatives of a Leigh man who died last month.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 9:05 am
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 10:25 am
Philip Sharp, 61, lived at Navigation House, Siddow Common, and officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
But they have so far been unable to trace any next of kin.
Anyone with details of Mr Sharp's family are asked to contact the police coroner's officer on 0161 856 5496.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.