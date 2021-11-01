Bid to trace relatives of 61-year-old Wigan borough man following his death

Philip Sharp, 61, lived at Navigation House, Siddow Common, and officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

But they have so far been unable to trace any next of kin.

Anyone with details of Mr Sharp's family are asked to contact the police coroner's officer on 0161 856 5496.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have struggled to track down Philip Sharp's relatives