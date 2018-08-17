Bike ride to honour a Wigan cycling ‘legend’

The cycling community has paid tribute to a popular Wigan rider who was fatally injured during a trip to Europe.



Richard Taylor, known as Rick, was riding in Andorra when he died on Saturday.

A local Spanish newspaper said the 32-year-old was seriously injured after losing control of his bike while travelling down a hill in Ordino.

He was taken to hospital by helicopter but did not survive.

Mr Taylor lived in Wigan and was a former student of St John Rigby College.

He was a keen cyclist and a member of Ormskirk-based Harry Middleton Cycling Club.

Tributes to Mr Taylor have been pouring in from across the cycling community.

Chorley Cycling Club’s road captain Stuart Crawford described him as “one of the most irrepressible, funniest and warmest of characters”.

He said: “He was - in equal measures - hilarious, mad, strong, warm-hearted and selfless. Always ready to help out wherever he could - equally at home marshalling in the pouring rain as he was smashing his way off the front of local races.”

A statement from Green Jersey RT described him as “a legend” who would be “missed by many”.

It continued: “He was an inspiration not only to our boys but also to young cyclists across the region that individuality is one of the most important things in a era of fitting in. He will be missed by many and has left a large hole in the cycling community.”

N-Fuse Sports, who sponsored Mr Taylor, said: “Richard was not only a fantastic rider but also a great friend. His light hearted approach to everything he did both on and off the bike made Rick one of the most colourful characters you could wish to meet.”

Mr Taylor was known for the phrase “pedal dead hard” and Wigan tattoo studio Skin Graffiti has been doing tattoos featuring #PDH for friends and relatives to raise money in his memory.

Harry Middleton Cycling Club will hold a 10-mile bike ride in memory of Mr Taylor, starting at 11am on Sunday at The Bicycle Lounge in Ormskirk.

Organisers said: “Anyone who knew Rick is welcome. Whether you ride a bike or not please come and join us for a steady pedal round the lanes of Aughton, in honour of our friend.

“Rick’s fellow club members from the Harry Middleton Cycling Club will ensure that everyone is looked after, as we ride as one group.”