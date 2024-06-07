Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman on a motorbike was taken to hospital with “potentially serious injuries” after a crash with a car in Wigan this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Pemberton Road, near the junction with Holmes House Avenue, shortly after 2pm to reports of a collision.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “A female bike rider in her 30s was taken to hospital to get treatment for potentially serious injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash took place close to the junction of Pemberton Road with Holmes House Avenue, Wigan (street view)

GMP officers were also in attendance at the scene. The scene was closed off while emergency services dealt with the incident, with the road being reopened at around 3.30pm.