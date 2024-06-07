Bike rider in her 30s taken to hospital after Wigan crash

By Alan Weston
Published 7th Jun 2024, 17:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A woman on a motorbike was taken to hospital with “potentially serious injuries” after a crash with a car in Wigan this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Pemberton Road, near the junction with Holmes House Avenue, shortly after 2pm to reports of a collision.

Read More
Police appeal for help in finding missing man with links to Wigan

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “A female bike rider in her 30s was taken to hospital to get treatment for potentially serious injuries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The crash took place close to the junction of Pemberton Road with Holmes House Avenue, Wigan (street view)The crash took place close to the junction of Pemberton Road with Holmes House Avenue, Wigan (street view)
The crash took place close to the junction of Pemberton Road with Holmes House Avenue, Wigan (street view)

GMP officers were also in attendance at the scene. The scene was closed off while emergency services dealt with the incident, with the road being reopened at around 3.30pm.

Parents picking up their children from nearby schools were warned of potential disruption to their journeys because of the accident. No arrests have been made.

Related topics:WiganParentsEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.