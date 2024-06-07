Bike rider in her 30s taken to hospital after Wigan crash
Emergency services were called to Pemberton Road, near the junction with Holmes House Avenue, shortly after 2pm to reports of a collision.
A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “A female bike rider in her 30s was taken to hospital to get treatment for potentially serious injuries.”
GMP officers were also in attendance at the scene. The scene was closed off while emergency services dealt with the incident, with the road being reopened at around 3.30pm.
Parents picking up their children from nearby schools were warned of potential disruption to their journeys because of the accident. No arrests have been made.
