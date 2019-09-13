Biker badly hurt in hilltop crash near Wigan

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision at a famous beauty spot near Wigan.

The man, who is in his 60s, was riding over Parbold Hill when the motorbike was in collision with a car outside the Miller and Carter steakhouse.

The road has been sealed off and diversions set up as police continue to investigate.

The casualty was taken to Aintree University Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The occupants of the car escaped unscathed.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called to a collision involving a motorbike and a car. We sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance, air ambulance and advanced paramedic to the scene.

“We treated a male patient in his 60s for serious injuries and he was taken to Aintree University Hospital by land ambulance.”