Billy Livesley's funeral

Billy Livesley funeral: Emotional photos as thousands say goodbye to expectant Wigan dad

There was a huge outpouring of grief on Monday as thousands of mourners attended the funeral service of Billy Livesley.

Billy was just 21 and an expectant father when he was attacked and died the following day. Two men are currently charged with his murder. These heartbreaking pictures capture the outpouring of grief on a day when Billy's life was remembered and his vast amount of friends and his family said their goodbyes. RIP Billy Livesley.

