Billy Livesley murder probe - investigation continues

As thousands of people turned out for the funeral of Billy Livesley, detectives continue to investigate what happened to the 21-year-old.



This is what we know so far.

Mourners wore blue for the funeral of Everton FC fan Billy Livesley

Billy, from Platt Bridge, was found seriously injured at around 9.35pm on Friday, December 28 on Bickershaw Lane in Abram. He was rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition and police launched what was initially an attempted murder investigation.

Despite medics' best efforts, he died the following day at Salford Royal Hospital. A post-mortem examination showed the cause of his death was a "significant head injury". The investigation became a murder probe.

Billy's death left both his family and the wider community in mourning. His mother said he was "loved by everyone who knew him", especially his brothers and his pregnant girlfriend Leah. Thousands of pounds was donated via an online appeal and a weekend of sporting events to mark Billy's 22nd birthday, with the money paying for his funeral and to support Leah. A large shrine with balloons, flowers and other tributes was created on Bickershaw Lane. Read more here



Platt Bridge was brought to a standstill on Monday as thousands of people attended a funeral for Billy. There was a huge procession, which included motorbikes and quad bikes, a horse-drawn carriage and people dressed in royal blue in honour of the Everton FC fan. Mourners remembered his "million dollar smile" during a packed service at St Nathaniel's Church. Full story here



The police investigation continues and two people have been charged with Billy's murder. Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, and Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday, April 18. They are due to stand trial on Monday, June 24. Full story here



As a result of the investigation, James Connor, 38, of Lilly Lane, Bamfurlong, was charged with making threats to kill Marcus Mitchell - Billy's brother - on Sunday, January 13. He pleaded not guilty and a trial date was set for Monday, June 24 at Bolton Crown Court. Full story here



A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on bail, while a 22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender is also on bail.

A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder and two men, aged 25 and 26, who were arrested on suspicion of murder were all released with no further action.