Billy Livesley: New charge in murder investigation

A man has been charged in connection with the investigation into the murder of Billy Livesley.



James Anthony Connor (02/03/1981) of James Street, Atherton has been charged with making threats to kill.

Although the charge has come as a result of the investigation into the murder of Billy, the charge does not relate to Billy himself.

James Anthony Connor has been remanded to appear at Bolton Crown Court on Tuesday February 12.

At around 9.35pm on Friday December 28 2018, police were called by the ambulance service to reports that a man had been assaulted on Bickershaw Lane.

Officers attended and 21-year-old Billy Livesley from Platt Bridge was taken to hospital where he sadly died the following evening.

Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is urged to get in touch with GMP’s Major Incident Team on 0161 856 8797 or 101 quoting incident number 1983 of 28/12/2018, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.