Blaze on third floor of Wigan mill

A historic mill building had to be evacuated after a fire broke out.



Firefighters were called to Eckersley Mills, in the Wigan Pier Quarter, at 2.30pm on Thursday to reports of a blaze.

Shaun Aspey, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: "Once we got there we found somebody had been in, maybe sleeping rough. They had lit a fire on the third floor.

"Unfortunately it had been going for quite a while before it was discovered so had tracked along the floor. We had to rip up a lot of the floor and there was a lot of smoke."

The third floor of the building is vacant, but people had to be evacuated from the occupied ground floor while the fire burned.

Crews used a hose reel and thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze and were there for around 90 minutes.