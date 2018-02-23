Blaze started by wood burner at Wigan building

Firefighters tackled a blaze ignited by a wood burner at a commercial property in Wigan town centre.

Crews from Wigan, Hindley and Skelmersdale were called to reports of a fire at Wilcock Street at around 10.19am yesterday (February 22).

The blaze involved a wood burner in the ply room of a commercial property.

Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

The fire service administered oxygen therapy to four casualties suffering from smoke inhalation. Crews were in attendance for one hour.