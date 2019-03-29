Blinded Akita left fighting for life with serious head and spine injuries is on the mend

A dog which was found battered, blinded and fighting for life is responding well to treament, says the RSPCA.

Peter, the Akita, was rescued by the charity and given emergency treatment when he was found collapsed in Wigan woodland last week.

The dog was found in woodland

On Thursday, March 22, inspectors were called to Kent Street in Scholes after a member of the public found the seriously injured animal in a small clearing.

Insp Helen Smith rushed the fawn-coloured Akita to the charity’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

At the time she said: “He was very skinny, you could see his ribs.

“His breathing was also shallow and his coat was matted.

““The poor dog had pus coming from his eyes and was scratching at his face so was clearly in some discomfort.

““The caller reported that he kept trying to stand up but would collapse back onto the ground.

“Initially we believed he was blinded in both eyes and couldn’t open his eyes due to a nasty infection.”

Since his rescue, charity vets and inspectors have been working hard behind the scene to restore him to full health and find out the cause of his injuries.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We’re really pleased to say that Peter is doing well.

“He’s getting stronger every day and is now eating and drinking well.

“He’s started going for short walks around the hospital and even wagged his tail today.

“He’s still got a long road to recovery ahead of him but with lots of rest and TLC we’re sure he’ll be fine.

“X-rays found he had a fractured skull and broken jaw, causing the swelling, meaning he couldn’t open his eyes.

“Thankfully, this swelling has now gone down and his eyesight is returning.

“We also believe he has suffered a serious spinal injury.

“Our investigations into what happened to Peter will continue and he’ll soon move to one of our animal centres for continued rehabilitation.”

To report animal abuse or neglect call the RSCPA’s 24-hour cruelty line on 0300 1234 999 or via the website on www.rspca.org.uk/utilities/contactus/reportcruelty/online

