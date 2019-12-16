Blooming good efforts by Wigan volunteers secure cash to make school grounds greener

The award winning Shevington in Bloom group were one of the deserving winners at this year’s Dragons Den event organised by Wigan Rotary Club.

The donation was to be used in the three primary schools in Shevington to improve the grounds surrounding the schools.

Having now completed the first stage of the new Bee Friendly garden at Millbrook Primary School the President of Wigan Rotary Club was invited to see the results and also to congratulate the school on being awarded Grade 3 in the Royal Horticultural Society’s North West In Bloom competition, and only missing out on Grade 4 by one mark!

Rotary President Mervyn Reeves said: “It is wonderful to see the difference a donation of a few hundred pounds can make when combined with help from the community and I congratulate the school on their award. I am now looking forward to see the results at the other two schools.

“We are only able to make donations such as this following the generosity of the people of Wigan particularly at this time of year when we take Santa out and about around the town.”

Shevington In Bloom is delighted with the result.

A spokesman said: “We are grateful for the donation and the co-operation between the our group and the school.

“Pupils from all three schools will now have the opportunity to learn not only more about the environment but different ways of studying other subjects such as maths and science.”