Police searching for a man who has been missing since Boxing Day have discovered a body.



They were called to reports of a body found off Gower Street, in Newtown, shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

Although formal identification has not taken place, police say they believe it is the body of 39-year-old Paul Bullough, from Kitt Green.

His family has been informed.

