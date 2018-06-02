Body found in search for missing Wigan man

Police searching for a missing man in Wigan have found a body.



Shortly before 9pm last night (Friday), the body of a man was found in the Hindley area.

Although formal identification is still to take place, it is believed to be the body of 26-year-old Ryan Hughes who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Ryan’s family have been informed and are being provided with support from officers.

Greater Manchester Police have thanked the public for their help in the search for Ryan.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.