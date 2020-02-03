Body found in Wigan canal: Everything we know so far

The body of a man was found in a Wigan canal in the early morning. Here is everything we know about the incident...



Officers from Greater Manchester Police were called at 7.40am this morning, February 3, after being alerted to concerns for the welfare of man near a stretch of the Leeds-Liverpool canal at Chapel Lane.

Emergency services responded quickly to the reports

Multiple police cars and vans were on the scene within minutes and immediately began searches of the area. The ambulance and fire services were also dispatched.

Police officers and paramedics were seen running up and down the canal side in search of the person.

Sadly, a short time later, the body of a man was found and recovered from the water. Officers immediately set about trying to identify him.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Shortly before 7.40am this morning, police were called to Chapel Lane to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man. Sadly, they found the body of a man."

Details of the man, such as his age, height or profile, have not been released, nor has it been explained how or why he came to be in the water.

There aren't believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death. The emergency services had left the area by 9.30am.

Anyone with information on the incident should call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.