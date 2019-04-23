Body of man, 28, found on railway tracks

An investigation is under way after a body was found on tracks near Atherton railway station.



Emergency services were called to the station on Monday morning after the discovery was made.

Other news: Delight for brothers after being reunited with grandfather's WW1 medal



A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "At 8.55am on Monday, officers were called to Atherton station after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended. However, a 28-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances behind his death. His family have been informed.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."