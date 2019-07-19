Body of teenage girl found in Wigan woodland

Police have cordoned off an area of woodland after the body of a teenage girl was discovered early this morning.



Emergency services were called to Ashton Heath, in Ashton, at around 6am on Friday.

The woodland area on Ashton Heath remains cordoned off

A wooded area was cordoned off and up to 12 police vehicles, as well as ambulances, remained parked nearby several hours later.

A police spokesman said: "Just after 6am on Friday, police were called to reports that the body of a teenage girl had been found in the Ashton Heath woodland area in Wigan.

"Emergency services attended and at this time, it’s not thought there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

Emergency services were called just after 6am

"A file will be passed to the coroner."