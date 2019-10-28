Boy, 11, seriously injured after being hit by truck near Wigan primary school

An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a truck this afternoon.



Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Scholefield Lane, close to St Catharine's Junior and Infant School, shortly after 3pm today (Monday October 28) to reports that a boy had been hit by a truck.

Police have closed Scholefield Lane following a serious collision

The extent of his injuries are unknown.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Police are responding to a serious road traffic collision in Wigan.

"Shortly after 3pm officers were called to Scholefield Lane after an 11-year-old boy was left with serious injuries and needing hospital treatment after being hit by a truck.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."

Fire crews said they attended to make the scene safe and provide medical assistance until the North West Ambulance Service arrived.

The fire service also told Wigan Today that the boy was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital by the North West Air Ambulance, but was "conscious and breathing."

Scholefield Lane has been closed between the junctions of Manchester Road and Scholes while investigations take place.