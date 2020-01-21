Boy, 12, taken to hospital after fire at Wigan house

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a blaze broke out in a kitchen.

Firefighters were called at 3.55pm on Monday to a fire at a semi-detached house on Bickershaw Lane, in Bickershaw.

Four fire engines from Wigan, Hindley, Leigh and Atherton stations attended to tackle the blaze, which involved a chip pan in the kitchen.

The boy and a dog had left the house before they arrived and the youngster was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Crews used hose reels, breathing apparatus and a fan to extinguish the fire and were there for one hour and 35 minutes.

A fire service spokesman said a safe and well check was carried out and smoke alarms were fitted.