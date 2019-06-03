Boy injured in Lightwater Valley theme park rollercoaster fall is improving, say police

The condition of a seven-year-old boy who was airlifted to hospital after falling from a rollercoaster is improving, according to police.

The youngster suffered head injuries when he fell from the Twister ride at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon, North Yorkshire, on Thursday.

An air ambulance helicopter near Lightwater Valley

His condition was initially reported as non-life threatening but this assessment was changed to critical but stable when doctors found he had injuries not apparent at the scene.

On Sunday, North Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "The condition of a seven year-old boy, being treated in hospital after being injured at Lightwater Valley, is said to be improving.

"The boy is being treated at Leeds General Infirmary after being injured in an incident at Lightwater Valley Theme Park near Ripon on Thursday May 30 2019.

"He was treated at the scene, with what was initially believed at to be non-life threatening injuries, and airlifted to hospital where his condition was later described as stable but critical."

A force spokeswoman said that the boy is now breathing independently and "his condition continues to improve".

She said officers are assisting the Health and Safety Executive with its investigation.

Witnesses said the boy plunged up to 15ft from the ride, with one saying they heard loud screams before seeing a child on the ground.

The witness said the boy's hysterical mother was left stuck in the car on the ride above.

Members of the public ran to his aid along with park staff before paramedics and an air ambulance arrived.

In a statement on Friday, Lightwater Valley said: "We are devastated by this news and our thoughts are with the family."

Durham University student Gemma Savage died when two cars collided on the park's Treetop Twister ride in 2001.

Paris-based Reverchon Industries SA, which manufactured and supplied the ride, was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of two charges of failing to ensure its safe design and construction, and failing to give information necessary to ensure the ride was safe when open to the public.