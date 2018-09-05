Boy is hurt in collision with bus near school

A boy has been struck by a bus close to a primary school, emergency services have confirmed.

Police and paramedics were alerted after the youngster was involved in a collision in Birch Green Road, Skelmersdale, just after 3.45pm today.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said that a crew was still on the scene but it was not thought that the boy had suffered any major injuries.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said officers were called to the scene to check whether any road diversions were necessary.