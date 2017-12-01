Brass band in plea for funds to improve headquarters

A brass band has issued a call for help from borough residents after announcing plans to overhaul its meeting place.

Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Band is looking for community support to raise funds towards the renovation of their new band room at Mount Zion Independent Methodist Church.

The band in action

The band has been chosen as one of the local causes for the Co-op Community Fund, and now require the support of Co-op members to achieve their fund-raising goal.

Band spokesman Max Stannard told the Post: “This is a very exciting time for the band. Already we have made great strides with the renovation of our new home and are looking forward to seeing the final results.

“We hope to be able to hold our own sustainable concert series here and allow other local groups to use the facilities, all of which will create a real buzz around the place.”

The Pemberton organisation currently supports three bands; the Senior Band, B Band and Youth Band.

The Senior Band are current regional and national champions in the 1st Section and the B Band have enjoyed a very successful contest season in 2017, celebrating victories at Butlins, Brass at the Guild and Buxton contests.

The youth band has 30 players, in addition to two further levels of beginner groups, where lessons are provided to new players.

Recruitment and development of new talent is very important to the organisation with many players progressing from the youth band to the B Band and Senior Band.

In 2016 they moved into their current home at the church on Enfield Street, and has since been carrying out refurbishments which will transform the building into a rehearsal and concert venue, and a community event space.

The band has already been successful in initial structural renovations and is now seeking funding to fully equip this multi-purpose venue.

They are now seeking support from the local community and the wider brass band movement in order to achieve their ambitious designs for the church.

With one per cent of the money spent in stores by any Co-op members who nominate Pemberton Bands going towards their cause, they hope the Co-op Community Fund can take them closer to their target.

Any Co-op member is able to support the band by nominating them by visiting membership.coop.co.uk/causes/13202.