Brave Wigan motorcyclist is set to thank charity

A Wiganer who suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident is heading to the skies to thank the charity that came to his rescue.

Callum Evans, now 20, came off his motorbike on Glazebrook Lane, Culcheth, in April 2016 and then became trapped underneath a car.

He was airlifted to Wythenshawe Hospital for treatment and spent a month in an induced coma.

Callum, who lives in Winstanley, was in hospital for four months with injuries including a collapsed lung, five fractures to his pelvis, ruptured spleen, broken leg and collarbone and five broken ribs.

He has made a good recovery and returned to work as a trainee accountant in January last year but still suffers the effects of the horrific crash.

Now Callum has decided to raise money for the North West Air Ambulance charity by braving a skydive.

He said: "One of the main reasons why I’m still alive today is the air ambulance. I had the accident in Culcheth on the way to work. The injuries I had, I don’t think I would have made it on the road in a normal ambulance.

"It’s not just me they have saved, I’m sure there are many other bikers the air ambulance have aided as well."

Callum will do a tandem skydive with an instructor at Black Knights Parachute Centre in Lancaster on Saturday, April 21 - just over two years after the crash

He will need a head for heights as he will jump from 15,000ft.

Callum hopes to raise £1,000 for the charity and has already collected donations of more than £200 in just two weeks.

He said: "At the moment I’m feeling alright, but I’m sure once I get there I will be nervous - anyone would be jumping out of a plane at 15,000ft."

Callum was inspired to do the skydive after his family and friends raised thousands of pounds for the charity after his accident.

He said: "My family and friends did skydives as well and that’s where I got the idea from. When they were doing it I had only been out of hospital for a couple of months and wasn’t ready then."

It is the first time that Callum has raised money for the charity himself, but he may do more fund-raisers in future.

To sponsor Callum, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/callum-evans2.