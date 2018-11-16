Brexit latest: Borough MP submits vote of no confidence in Theresa May

A borough MP has become the latest Conservative to submit a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister over her controversial Brexit deal.



Chris Green, MP for Bolton West and Atherton, has joined scores of rebel Tories to write to the 1922 Committee to call for May's exit.

He became the 21st MP to submit a letter - 48 MPs must express no confidence in the PM in order to trigger a vote.

Mr Green confirmed the news on his own social media account this afternoon (Friday).

He said: "In the run up to, during and following the 2016 EU Referendum, I held numerous public meetings and spoke with a great many constituents. The referendum result and those conversations make it clear to me what the will of the people of Bolton West and Atherton is.

"My constituents want a clean break from the European Union, taking back control of our laws, our borders, our money and our trade. The withdrawal proposal from the Prime Minister will not help deliver that result.

"With events as they currently are in British politics, many constituents have contacted me enquiring as to whether or not I have put my letter of no confidence in with Sir Graham Brady MP. With a heavy heart, I confirm that I have put my letter in calling for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister, Theresa May."

In July, Mr Green resigned from his role as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, again over the PM's handling of Brexit.