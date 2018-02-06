Bridge to light up in memory of Helen McCourt

A council is preparing to light up a landmark bridge in memory of murder victim Helen McCourt to mark the 30th anniversary of her death.

St Helens Council will bathe the Steve Prescott Bridge in yellow on an evening this week.

A council spokesman said: “Following a request from the family of the late Helen McCourt, the Steve Prescott Bridge will be lit up in her memory later this week, 30 years on since her death.”

As a way of the borough showing solidarity with her family as they continue to fight for the introduction of Helen’s Law - and to remember Helen - St Helens Council has arranged for the Steve Prescott Bridge to be lit yellow on the evening of Friday 9 February, 30 years to the day since she was murdered after being reported as missing from her Billinge home.

Her killer, pub landlord Ian Simms, has never revealed the location of her body.

Paying tribute to her daughter, Marie McCourt said: “The 30th anniversary of Helen’s death is obviously going to be a hard day for us, but to have the Steve Prescott Bridge lit up yellow will act as somewhat of a comfort knowing that we will be in the thoughts of the people of the borough.

“As a parent, it’s haunting that I will never be able to properly grieve the loss of my daughter, but I will continue to push for Helen’s Law to be instated so that no other family has to go through the trauma that I have.”

St Helens North MP Conor McGinn has helped campaign for Helen’s Law.