Britain's Got Talent comedy star set for Wigan Arts Festival

A musical funnyman who now combines the classroom with the comedy stage after finding fame on a top TV show is coming to Wigan.

Micky P Kerr, who was a finalist on the 2018 series of Britain’s Got Talent, is bringing his debut UK touring show Z-List Celebrity to The Old Courts.

The Old Courts

The primary school teacher charmed the judges and TV viewers alike on the talent search with his down-to-earth stage personas and cheeky, self-deprecating comic songs.

Now he is heading out on the road for the first time with an evening of music and social commentary mixed in with lots of laughs.

And he comes to the borough as it celebrates one of the biggest cultural events of the year, with his appearance at the Crawford Street arts hub falling during Wigan Arts Festival.

Micky, who is originally from Leeds, said: “It’s a huge pleasure to be announcing my debut UK tour and a huge milestone in my career. I literally can’t wait for it.”

Micky amazed the judges on Britain’s Got Talent, although his brave stage persona almost got him in trouble when he started ripping into the programme’s feared judge Simon Cowell.

Fortunately fellow adjudicator David Walliams of Little Britain fame found the whole thing so hilarious that he ensured Micky made it through to the semi-finals.

He also hit the headlines on the primetime programme when he did a song about tennis star Andy Murray’s mum and coach Judy only for her to put her reaction on social media and send it viral.

Micky decided to go on Britain’s Got Talent after seeing the success of fellow comic Johnny Awsum in the previous series but is not entirely ready to abandon his roots, currently juggling sky-high demand for live appearances with his job passing on knowledge to the next generation of primary school pupils.

Audiences at the Wigan cultural centre created in the borough’s Victorian former seat of justice can expect to hear juicy stories from backstage at Britain’s Got Talent, with plenty of gossip and insights into what happens when the cameras are not rolling guaranteed.

He had previously only appeared on the local music and comedy scenes but has now graced some of the biggest stages in stand-up and found a huge audience for him and his guitar.

His career has also included a Christmas charity single in praise of the NHS with Shaun Ryder and St Helens comedian Johnny Vegas involved and a 2018 song for the manager of his home city’s football team, Leeds United.

Micky P Kerr brings his tour Z-List Celebrity to The Old Courts in Wigan town centre on April 5. Tickets are available via www.eventbrite.co.uk

For more information about Wigan Arts Festival go to www.wiganarts.com