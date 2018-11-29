Brother's appeal to find missing Wigan woman

Fears are growing for the safety of a Wigan woman who has not been seen since Tuesday evening.

Jessica Dalton was last seen on Tuesday, November 27 at 7pm driving away from Shevington Moore in a cream-coloured mini with the registration YE16 MHU.

Her brother, Lee Roby, has posted to Facebook to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "Hi everyone, this is my sister Jessica. She is missing and the authorities are looking for any leads which may help us locate her whereabouts."

Anyone who knows about Jessica's whereabouts or who may have seen her since Tuesday at 7pm contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.