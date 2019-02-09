Buses replace Wigan trains following damage to overhead electric wires

Train services running through Wigan North Western today have been disrupted due to damage to overhead electric wires, Northern Rail have reported.

The travel update revealed that the damage has happened somewhere between Huyton and Wigan's main station.

Passengers can expect services running between Huyston and Wigan North Western stations to be either cancelled, delayed up to 45 minutes or diverted.

The disruption is expected to take place until 1pm today, and replacement buses have been put on for passengers as a result.