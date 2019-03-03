£8.7 million rollover on Wednesday as no-one scoops National Lottery jackpot

There will be an estimated £8.7 million jackpot in Wednesday's National Lottery draw as no-one scooped Saturday's top prize.

The winning Lotto numbers were 04, 08, 16, 19, 45, 33 - and the bonus number was 54.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Lancelot were used.

One player matched five balls plus the bonus ball to win £1,000,000 and 180 ticket-holders matched five numbers to scoop £1,750 each.

Some 8,694 winners matched four numbers, scooping £140 each, while 167,894 took home £30 by matching three numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 23, 03, 16, 09, 28 and the Thunderball number was 02.

There was one winner of the £500,000 top prize in the Thunderball draw.

No-one won the £350,000 top prize in Lotto Hotpicks.