Bid to halt scrap metal site move fails

Attempts to get a scrap metal firm’s move across the borough looked at again by Government ministers have been unsuccessful.



The secretary of state for housing, communities and local government James Brokenshire has confirmed he will not be calling in a decision to allow Maxilead Metals to move its operations from Tyldesley to Atherton.

That means the original verdict by Wigan Council’s planning department that the firm will create a new facility on land north of the Chanters Lane Industrial Estate will stand.

Planning permission has also been approved for up to 154 homes to be built at its former Parr Bridge Works site.

Bolton West MP Chris Green had supported residents unhappy about Maxilead’s move to Atherton and those opposed to the development said the town hall had failed to communicate details of the plan or hold a meaningful consultation with those living in the area.

And on hearing the Government will not be taking the matter further Mr Green said there is still considerable unhappiness over the local authority’s actions.

He said: “It has been very disappointing that this decision has taken so long to come through, causing great uncertainty for local residents.

“Wigan Council’s decision to allow the relocation of the Maxilead site from a residential area in Tyldesley to another residential area in Atherton is yet another demonstration of how little they listen to the concerns of Atherton residents.

“During a recent meeting with Maxilead I raised the concerns local residents have about the development.

“They have assured me that they have put a number of initiatives in place to combat noise pollution and extra vehicle movements and they do want to be good neighbours.

“Despite this, Wigan Council are still going to have to put in a lot of work to build up trust with local residents following this decision.”

Last year the planning committee was told Maxilead proposed a five-metre embankment and acoustic fence to dampen noise.

The borough-based firm did have its operating hours tweaked by councillors due to concerns over the sound of HGVs entering the site early in the morning.