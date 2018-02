Bricklayers and plumbers set to earn above the national average by 2022

Workers training to be plumbers, electricians and bricklayers can expect to earn well above the national average when they are qualified, according to a new study.

People learning a trade can expect to earn around £2,000 a year above the national average by 2022, research by Screwfix found.

The DIY chain predicted that the highest earners will be plumbers and electricians

The DIY chain predicted that the highest earners will be plumbers and electricians, with pay set to reach £31,000.

The average annual salary of a tradesperson will be over £27,500 by 2022, said the report.

Graham Bell, chief executive of Screwfix, said: "The research supports our belief that a trade apprenticeship is a strong career choice for young people in this country.

"Apprenticeships lead to careers in highly skilled jobs, which are in high demand and therefore attract a healthy, competitive salary.

"For young people starting out they offer a great career choice without the burden of large debts from university fees."