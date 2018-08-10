Landmark mill being transformed welcomes high-profile visitors

The team transforming an historic borough landmark welcomed a number of VIPs for a progress update.



Leigh MP Jo Platt and Wigan Council’s director of economy Rebecca Heron visited Leigh Spinners Mill to see how the listed building is being turned into a major retail and leisure asset.

The Leigh Preservation Trust (LBPT) is behind the renovation work of Mill Two, one half of the unusual double structure.

Ms Heron and Ms Platt met a number of tenants who will be moving to the building, including Centurion Fitness, Leigh Hackspace, Gemstone Cheerleading and Leigh Spinners Archery.

The second floor is now fully let, with other people heading there including bowling and table tennis clubs and facilities including community meeting places being installed.

Ms Heron and Ms Platt also heard about LBPT’s attempt to restore Mill One and gave their backing.

The Trust needs to raise £23,000 for urgent repairs to roof to stop water getting into the building and potentially causing disastrous levels of deterioration in the mill’s condition.

So far around 70 per cent of the total figure has been collected and LBPT is putting together one last big push to reach the target.

Once the mill is watertight the Trust will then be able to apply for Lottery funding and grants from other sources to continue its work of modernising and transforming it.

Peter Rowlinson, chair of LBPT, said: “Our crowd funding campaign is progressing well but we are still short of our target so if anyone wishes to donate they can write a cheque or make a donation to the Leigh Building Preservation Trust.”

The Trust holds public open events at Leigh Spinners Mill on Sunday mornings.

To find out more, search for the venue on Facebook or email info@leighspinnersmill.co.uk