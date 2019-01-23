Patisserie Valerie have confirmed their Wigan branch has closed

Wigan's Patisserie Valerie has been named as one of 71 stores closed by the company.

KPMG, administrators to the failed cake chain, have confirmed the closures, resulting in 920 redundancies.

It comes after staff at the Wigan branch in the Grand Arcade turned up to work this morning to find themselves out of a job.

Employees and customers were shocked to find the store closed with a sign on the door saying that the company has folded.

A note left on the door this morning reads: “We regret to inform you that Patisserie Holdings has gone into administration and this unit is now closed.

“If you have ordered a product that was due to be collected in this store, it will now be delivered to the closest store available."

John Sanson, general manager of the Grand Arcade, said that the latest loss is a “real shame".

He said: "The way that retail is going at the moment, it’s not surprising that this has happened. I know they went through a lot of problems before Christmas.

"It is a real shame."

KPMG, which was appointed on Tuesday evening, said the number consists of 27 standalone stores, 19 Druckers outlets and 25 Patisserie Valerie concessions in Debenhams, Next and at motorway service areas. The company's bakery in Spitalfields has also closed.

The remaining 122 outlets will continue to trade while the professional services firm seeks a buyer for the business.