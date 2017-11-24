Plans for care home at ex-council building site

A former council building is set to be demolished and converted into a care home, new planning documents reveal.

An application has been submitted to planning officials regarding Gateway House in Standishgate, close to Wigan town centre, which was home to Wigan Council’s education department until it relocated to the Wigan Life Centre in 2012.

The new development proposes to erect two detached buildings, comprising a two-storey and a four-storey residential institution following the demolition of the existing buildings.

The new plans, pictured above, will also include car parking and landscaping. If approved, the site will become a residential home and dementia care facility, run by Evermore and the Hilldale Housing Association.

Blueprints show apartments that will be arranged around an open courtyard, with each floor comprising 11-to 12 units which will be supported by a communal living space.

A total of 52 apartments will be built, split between 36 in the larger Block A and 16 in the smaller Block B.

The site was first put up for sale in 2011 as hard-pressed council bosses struggled to balance the books.

The site lies in the Dicconson Conservation Area and was formerly occupied by the Convent of Notre Dame and its school house, the Notre Dame High School for Girls.

The application is currently pending consideration.