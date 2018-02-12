Scott Rees and Co moves to Newton-le-Willows

Staff at personal injury legal firm Scott Rees and Co Solicitors are enjoying new offices.

The firm, which was founded in 1992 by Peter Scott and Daniel Rees, relocated from its previous site in Skelmersdale to The Parks in Newton-le-Willows.

Royston Smith at Scott Rees

It has more than 200 members of staff, specialising in personal injury claims, helping people claim compensation from road traffic accidents, medical negligence and accidents at work.

It also deals in conveyancing, helping property buyers and sellers with legal documentation and communication.

Managing partner Royston Smith, 51, from Billinge, said: “I oversee the running of all operations and the direction of the company. I take great pleasure in providing people with an affordable service.”

Gary Milligan, 51, from Wigan, said: “I work as a solicitor for road traffic accidents.

Ian Wadsworth who works in the Litigation Department at Scott Rees Solicitors sits at his desk and enjoys a conversation with a client

“I help clients recover a good settlement after their accident and advise on all legal issues affecting them. I like the immediate job satisfaction when I inform my client the insurer has finally decided to settle the claim.

“ I like the variety of work involved, as no claim is alike, and I relish the challenge each day brings.”

Claims advisor Adele Moorfield, 32, from Billinge, said: “I deal with claims and help clients by arranging medical appointments, negotiating offers and settling claims. I love bringing claims to a successful conclusion and providing advice to clients.”

Ian Wadsworth, 41, from Winstanley, said: “I work in RTA litigation, helping people who have been in road traffic accidents. I enjoy helping clients by ensuring they get all the best advice and support they need.”

Adele Platt a Stage 2 file handler at Scott Rees Solicitors sits at her desk