Self-storage plan for Wigan landmark

One of the most prominent buildings along Wigan’s high street could be used for self-storage, it has emerged.

In recent years everything from apartments to offices or a hotel have been envisaged for Bryan House, in Standishgate.

But the latest bid to revive the fortunes of the six-storey building could see the site being taken over by a storage firm.

And as part of the proposals, fresh light might be shed on the former Maximes nightclub.

Part of the package, outlined by developers The Ratcliffe Groves Partnership, would see new windows installed on the first floor.

Landlords have been successful in attracting the likes of the Jet Fitness gym and food store Food Plus to the location.

However, leasing out some of the retail space behind the Standishgate frontage at Bryan House, which is also home to the Chinese Buffet, has proved to be more problematic.

Planning agent Michael Gilbert said: “The proposed change of use will provide an appropriate, alternative use for long-term vacant internal areas of Bryan House.”

Before the scheme can go ahead, the applicants are proposing to carry out a number of external alterations, including making modifications to the goods access arrangements for the Chinese Buffet and to install a new passenger goods lift between the basement and fourth floor, to benefit the storage operation.

The current ANPR controlled system would be replaced by a barrier-controlled mechanism, according to the developers.

There are also plans to reconfigure the car park off Water Street, which would see two bays lost but, it is claimed, make the land more accessible to self-storage customers.

Mr Gilbert added: “The proposals contain a range of visual enhancements at basement, ground and first storey level.

“In conjunction with the recently completed retail schemes and gym facility at ground floor level, the proposals continue a successful piecemeal approach by the developer that is continuing to revitalise the appearance and vitality of an important building in the general Wigan townscape.”

Planning permissions was previously obtained for 45 apartments at Bryan House.