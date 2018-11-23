Successes celebrated as the Wigan business community thrives

The champagne corks popped as many of the borough’s most successful firms and entrepreneurs converged on the DW Stadium for the climax of this year’s Wigan Business Awards.

More than 300 guests looked on as delighted representatives of Syncro Fire and Security Ltd collect the coveted Business of the Year award.

Aerial Platforms Ltd were crowned winners of the Family Business of the Year Award and the team from The Old Courts, a multi-arts venue in Wigan town centre, were the recipients of the We’re Backing Wigan award.

Diane Elebert-Morgan, Wigan membership manager at Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce which organises the competition, said:

“Congratulations to all of the winners at this year’s Wigan Business Awards.

“The judges had a difficult task on their hands as our finalists were all of an incredibly high standard.

“We think the level of entries has been higher than ever this year and we’d like to thank all the businesses who took the time to enter.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the judging panel, which was made up of sponsors and independent companies who volunteered their time.

“We’d also like to thank the sponsors of this year’s awards, whose support has been invaluable.

“Wigan’s business community is thriving and we were delighted that so many of them could celebrate their achievements at our event.

“We wish everyone who entered the awards continued success for the year ahead and hope to see many of them again at next year’s ceremony.”

Nine awards were given out in total, including the Exporter of the Year Award, which was collected by Reach and Rescue Ltd, and the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award, which was presented to Octopus Ink Creative.

G&B North West won the Something to Shout About award; best start-up was Rayner Raven Construction; and apprentice of the year was William Bradley of Keytech Managed Solutions.

Presenter Andy Crane took the helm as host of the awards once again, and there were speeches from Wigan Council leader David Molyneux, Chris Fletcher, the Chamber’s marketing and campaigns director; and Phil Eckersley, Wigan President of the chamber, who also found himself a winner when his Bridgewater Home Care firm took the best small or medium-sized enterprise gong.

There were also two Highly Commended awards presented: Apprentice of the Year – Kieran Benson, Active Case Management; and Family Business of the Year – awarded to DASCO Construction Ltd.

Guests were raising money for the Chamber’s Wigan charity partner, Joseph’s Goal, which has been set up to increase awareness of non-ketotic hyperglycemia and to raise funds for research.