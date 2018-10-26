Swimming pool being readied for relaunch after closure

Improvement work is being carried out and staff are being recruited ahead of the re-opening of Hindley swimming pool.

The leisure centre has been closed since early September, when staff and customers were suddenly told it would no longer be run by community group Hindley Phoenix.

It has since been taken over by Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles, the charitable trust already managing many of the borough’s leisure facilities.

Work is being done at the Mornington Road pool, but a date has not yet been set for it to open.

An Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles spokesman said: “Hindley Pool will reopen once a number of crucial pieces of work are undertaken. We are currently working with the council and their property consultant NPS to undertake some necessary improvements to certain mechanical systems, including the pool heating system and pool plant room, which is responsible for the water quality of the pool.

“We are also busy recruiting staff to run the site. It is extremely important to us that Hindley pool opens as quickly as possible.

“However, we need to ensure it reopens when it is safe to do so and at a standard that our customers expect of all the pools we manage.”

Hindley Phoenix had run the pool since 2013 after taking it over from the cash-strapped council under the auspices of The Deal.

Chairman Jim Ellis said the pool had “undergone a transformation” and he had invested thousands of pounds of his own money.

But last month staff were told it would close and they were made redundant, while swimmers had to find other pools.

Wigan Council said the company running the pool would be formally closed down and the lease forfeited.

It appointed Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles to manage it on a temporary basis while a formal management agreement is put in place.

Last month Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles MD Pete Burt said: “We are delighted to be appointed as the new operators of Hindley pool and look forward to the agreement being finalised.

“In the meantime we’re putting together an exciting programme which will see an increase in the amount of time people can access the pool for casual swimming, there will also be more classes available on our Learn To Swim programme and we’ll also be accommodating more club swimming as well as current school bookings.”