The figures are based on Zoopla's 'Zed Index' - the average property value in a given area based on current estimates from the property website.

1. Miry Lane, Parbold, Wigan, WN8 Average house price: 1,755,000 GBP

2. Dungeon Lane, Dalton, Wigan, WN8 Average house price: 1,192,000 GBP

3. Higher Lane, Dalton, Wigan, WN8 Average house price: 688,000 GBP

4. Croasdale Drive, Parbold, Wigan, WN8 Average house price: 707,000 GBP

