'Three million Britons' to use back-to-back bank holidays for a longer break

Three million Britons will use the two upcoming bank holidays to boost their time off work, a poll has shown.

Research by Abta, the travel agents' association, and a survey of more than 2,000 adults by YouGov shows almost 6% of the UK population plans to take annual leave from work between the Easter bank holiday and May Day bank holiday, or travel with someone who has.

Employees who usually work Monday to Friday and take nine days leave between April 19 and May 6 will enjoy 18 days off, Abta said.

Popular destinations for Easter breaks include Majorca, Turkey, Spain, Egypt, Tunisia, Cyprus, Malta and the Canary Islands.

Holidaymakers looking to stay in the UK have booked in the Lake District, Edinburgh, York, London, Bournemouth and Newquay.

Abta also said Britons will use the Easter period to book holidays for the summer.

The extension of Brexit until October 31 will prevent politics from complicating travel plans in the meantime, the association said.

Mark Tanzer, chief executive of Abta, said: "People only have so much time off they can take from work, so it's no wonder the back-to-back bank holidays have appealed to so many this year.

"Not only do people have the opportunity for a longer break, with Easter being so much later this year many destinations that are closer to home will appeal as the weather is likely to be warmer than Easter 2018."