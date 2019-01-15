Valentine's Day on a budget? Head to Poundland for that something special
Engagement rings have been spotted on sale at a high street pound shop, just a month before Valentine's Day.
The 'Bling Ring' jewellery is being sold at Poundland, and has sparked a debate on social media.The high street store said: "These are beautiful placeholder rings because we know they'll want to buy their own."
A photo posted in the Facebook group 'Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK' show a silver ring with a red jewel, presented in a red heart-shaped box