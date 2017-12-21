Virgin Trains strikes called off

Industrial action on the West Coast Main Line running through Wigan has been called off.

Virgin Trains staff were due to walk out tomorrow (Friday) as part of a dispute over pay and working conditions but this will now not go ahead.

Four further days of strikes set for dates in January have also been scrapped.

The train operator says it now plans to run a full timetable on Friday.

Phil Whittingham, managing director for Virgin Trains on the west coast, said: “We’re pleased that we’ve come to an agreement with the RMT and TSSA unions and can focus on providing the best possible service to our customers.

"We’ll do everything we can to run a full service on Friday 22 December but because the strike has been called off at the last minute there may be some cancellations.

"We’ll be working hard to make sure our customers can make it home as quickly and easily as possible for Christmas.”

Virgin Trains said customers travelling on Friday should still check their journeys before leaving home due to changes being made to staff rosters.

The revised timetable will go live on the Virgin Trains website in the early hours of Friday morning.

The RMT said it had suspended its industrial action on the basis of receiving an offer which will now be put to its members in a referendum.