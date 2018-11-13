Wigan IT firm's delight at takeover deal

An award-winning Wigan technology firm is predicting an even brighter future after it was taken over by a rival.

Goose Green-based IT services organisation Keytech Managed Solutions has been acquired by services and solutions provider pure technology group (PTG).

Bosses of both names were immediately talking about being stronger together and expanding, with their services complementing each other rather than overlapping, so reassuring any staff about their futures.

The self-financed deal will see the group increase annual turnover beyond £30m and increase personnel to more than 120.will also expand the Group’s geographical footprint, with the Smithy Court Keytech offices now complementing PTG’s existing sites in Leeds and Wakefield.

Keytech MD Steve Critchley said: “Joining the pure technology group is an incredibly exciting prospect.

“Giving us access to a larger supply chain and a great sales and marketing engine, it will make a real difference to the business, our customers and our staff.

“We can see clearly how we’ll fit in from day one without huge change.”

PTG’s chief executive officer Stephen O’Brien said: “I’m really pleased to welcome our Keytech colleagues to the team, as we share so many similar values.

“Adding its 25-plus years of experience to our existing model is a tremendous opportunity for us to pool knowledge, resources and capabilities, as well as realise much bigger joint ambitions.”

The pair said the acquisition will focus on “adding customer value by extending the cloud, DataCentre and IT managed services capabilities of both organisations.”

Keytech scooped the Small and Medium-Sized Business of the Year crown at last year’s Wigan Business Awards, judges being impressed at the range of IT and cloud-based services it offers to clients: from one-man bands to huge national corporations.

The firm’s clients range from local businesses such as construction company Hughes Brothers to larger organisations such as Manchester venue the MCCC (formerly the GMEX), bookmakers William Hill and transport concern NFT.

It sponsored Liam Farrell at Wigan Warriors, is involved with Latics, supports local charities such as Joining Jack and Joseph’s Goal and is heavily involved in Wigan Youth Zone.